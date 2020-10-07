COVID outbreaks reported in East region prison, sugarcane village

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Wed. reported a COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Altagracia province, where 166 new positives were reported in the last 24 hours.

The sources of contagion are registered in La Ceiba sugar cane village, located in Macao township, and in Anamuya prison, near Higüey, according to Epidemiology director Dr. Ronald Skewes.

The official said Altagracia Health authorities are carrying out a sanitary cordon to control the situation and prevent the villagers from spreading the virus to other places.

“The other situation is in the Anamuya prison, where there is an outbreak and there is no risk that this outbreak will come out because the people who are infected are deprived of liberty and cannot leave.”