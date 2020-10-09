Ex mayor and ruling party leader is extradited to he US

Santo Domingo.- Yamil Abreu Navarro, former mayor of the Municipal Board of Las Lagunas, Azua province (south), and leader of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party, who is accused of drug trafficking in the US, was extradited to that country.

Abreu Navarro is accused of conspiracy with international criminals, distribution and possession of heroin with the intention of distributing it.

His operations allegedly include the management of an international drug trafficking network, with alleged links to the Sinaloa cartel and which has an impact in Mexico and the United States.