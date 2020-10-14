U.S. delegation regional visit includes Dominican Republic

October 13, 2020

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Government delegation led by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler will travel to Suriname, Guyana, Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic on October 13 to October 15 to discuss investment opportunities and security cooperation in the region as well as highlight the U.S. Government’s América Crece: Growth in the Americas initiative to support economic growth.

Boehler will be joined by U.S. Department of Treasury Assistant Secretary for International Markets Mitchell A. Silk and other senior officials from the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Export Import Bank, and National Security Council.

The delegation will explore support for private sector led investment in infrastructure, energy, technology, and women’s economic empowerment. At a meeting last year with Caribbean leaders to discuss economic issues, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with its partners in the region to foster economic growth, counter predatory investment practices, and strengthen security cooperation.

DFC’s current portfolio in the Caribbean includes more than $489 million invested across projects ranging from small business lending, power generation, agriculture, and low-income mortgage lending.

