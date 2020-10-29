Ex presidential candidate faces more graft charges

Santo Domingo.- A new complaint against former Public Works Minister Gonzalo Castillo, was filed Wed. for alleged prevarication, conspiracy, bribery and breach of trust.

The Alianza Ciudadana foundation submitted the complaint before the Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca), indicating that Castillo made an irregular purchase of a hotel in Barahona, benefiting from his status as an official.

The lawyers Eddy De Gracia and Evelyn Torres affirmed that in the purchase of the Hotel Barahona Beach Resort, which Castillo later changed the name to “Perla del Sur,” the legal system was violated.

They asked Deputy Attorney General Wilson Camacho, head of Pepca, to open an investigation and bring the former presidential candidate to justice to respond for the alleged crimes.

The hotel project “Perla del Sur” originated in 2013 when the then Minister of Public Works acquired through a loan of RD$91 million.

Torres said that for the former Barahona Beach Resort Hotel, a price was also paid RS$16 million in cash and the remaining RD$75 million were financed for ten years at a “very affordable” rate.