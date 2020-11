Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Wed. reported a notable reduction in samples processed at just 1,893 in the last 24 hours, of which 134 tested positive, with a positivity rate of 10.38%.

It reported another three deaths, which now total 2,272.

Hospitalizations fell 598 or 18%; 182 are still in Intensive Care Units for 35% and 100 on ventilators, or 23%.