Abinader, 72 percent approval

Santo Domingo.- The Legislative Directory organization published its bimonthly report on the “Image and presidential influence in Latin America” during the period September and October 2020, in which President Luis Abinader obtains a 72 percent approval

The report places Luis Abinader as the second highest-rated president in the region, almost 90 days after taking office in the Dominican Republic, only surpassed by the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele (92%).

In third place is the Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou (58%) and in fourth the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador (54%).

The president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez left office with 50% approval.