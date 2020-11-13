Top official cites importance of signing MOU with US entity

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, highlighted Thursday the importance of signing the memorandum of understanding between the Dominican Republic and the Development Financing Corporation (DFC).

He considers that this agreement enhances the competitive advantages of the country and will allow to expand the production base and, above all, to encourage the nearshoring of companies that export to the United States and that seek to leave Asia by bringing their production closer to their destination market.

“The memorandum of understanding seeks to facilitate financing for public and private projects in the Dominican Republic, for which it has a portfolio of 2,000 million dollars,” said the diplomat. He explains that the memorandum prioritizes investment in the areas of critical infrastructure, logistics, energy, tourism and development of MSMEs.