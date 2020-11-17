Dominican Republic leader fights the crisis

Santo domingo.- President Luis Abinader last night rendered the report of the first 90 days of his government, in which he highlighted that his main priority has been the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, on which he has allocated RD$2.6 billion for medicines, supplies and sanitary equipment.

During a program in which several people interacted with him, Abinader stressed that his main objective has been to eradicate COVID-19: search for positives, prevention of infections, increased tests, purchase of supplies and management of donations have been the measures it has implemented to face the pandemic.

He mentioned the hiring of 208 doctors and specialists, and the delivery of the exequatur to 320 doctors and 217 nurses to integrate them to those who fight against the virus that has claimed the lives of 2,289 people out of 134,203 who have been affected.