New Dominican ambassador to Canada refutes negative campaign

Santo Domingo.– The newly appointed Dominican ambassador to Canada, Michelle Cohén, reported that an audit applied by the Accounts Chamber in the National Competition Defense Commission (ProCompetencia), corresponding to her management as president, ruled out irregularities in the handling of funds.

A resolution issued on the matter after the ordinary session held by the plenary session of that entity on June 14, 2020, establishes the following in its second article:

“This audit shows that the budgetary execution statements examined present reasonably, in all material respects, the income received and the disbursements made.”

The aforementioned audit was carried out between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2015.

Cohén shared this information in the face of a negative and malicious campaign on social media and digital platforms that unfolds as a result of her appointment in her new position by President Luis Abinader, whom she thanked for his trust in her.

Cohén is a lawyer and diplomat, an expert in International Law and Politics and International Relations, with 26 years of work experience and 22 within the Dominican State.