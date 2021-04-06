IMF: Dominican Republic will grow 5.5% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tue. improved economic growth projections for the Dominican Republic in 2021, estimating a 5.5% GDP expansion this year, according to the Global Economic Outlook report, published Tuesday.

The IMF’s new forecast of the national economy is higher than the 4% that the agency had predicted last October. “For this year, the country’s GDP will expand above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean, which the fund projects will be 4.6%.”

Only Guyana (16.4%), Panama (12%) and Peru (8.5%) will grow more than the country in 2021 in the Latin American and Caribbean region, according to the projections of the IMF, which estimates that by 2022 the economy Dominican will grow 5%.