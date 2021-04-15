The US helps Dominicans fight Covid

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of the United States in the country said yesterday that to help fight against Covid-19 they have contributed to the country just last year US$5.2 million.

The data was released in a virtual meeting where they detailed how they have been delivering aid through their agencies since before the first case of Covid-19 was registered.

Rebecca Latorraca, director of the United States Agency for International Development, said that through USAID in 2020 it allocated US1.5 billion for the fight against Covid-19 in almost 120 countries, of which 5.2 million went to the Dominican Republic. “In addition, 1.9 million dollars were assigned to the country for other areas.”