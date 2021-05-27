Major bridge to get a 2-decade redo

Santo Domingo.- Juan Bosch Bridge began to be built in 1998 during the first government of Leonel Fernández in order to alleviate the traffic congestion that occurred on the Juan Pablo Duarte Bridge.

According to the studies presented at that time, the Duarte bridge was being overloaded by the number of vehicles that passed over it, which paved the way to build a similar structure right next to it to ease traffic to and from the eastern zone, which was still considered part of the Dominican capital.

The structure was inaugurated in December 2001 and immediately helped to make the flow of vehicles viable, so that the Duarte was only used in a west-east direction, while the Bosch would do the same function in the opposite direction, and an express lane.

To mark its two decades, the Public Works Ministry on Wed. announced a partial shuttering for a major overhaul.