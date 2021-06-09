Covid: authorities report 1,044 new infections, 14 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic reported 1,044 new infections and 14 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, at a time when the country awaits the arrival of more vaccines and also seeks to contain the third peak of transmission of the virus with stricter restrictive measures.

The official report lists 3,686 deaths from the disease and 304,428 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 52,638 cases remain active.

“In the last 24 hours, 6,111 tests were processed to detect the virus. The daily positivity rate stands at 23.56% and the accumulated rate increased to 17.26%. In addition, 1,711 follow-up samples were taken from infected patients.”