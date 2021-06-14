Remittances top U$$933.8M, a US$295.0M jump

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Central Bank reported that last May the remittances received reached U$$933.8 million, an amount that exceeds by US$295 million those registered in the same month of 2020, equivalent to a growth of 46.2%.

Cumulatively, between January and May 2021, remittances totaled US$4.4 billion, US$1.6 billion above the same period in 2020, representing a year-on-year growth of 60.5%.

It said the improvement in economic conditions in the United States is one of the main factors that has had an impact on the behavior of remittances, since 85.4% of the flows in May came from that country, where more than two million people reside. people of Dominican origin, according to the Census Bureau of the North American nation.