Southwest tourism push starts with access roads

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Wed. broke ground for the construction of the first work within the plan to convert the Southwest into a tourist destination: 24 kilometers of roads and the readjustment of the Hotel La Concepción in Cabo Rojo, former hotel of the Alcoa mine, at a cost of 500 million pesos.

Of these 24 kilometers, 18 will be new ways that include the central route of the project and the other will be a perimeter highway that will offer a new independent connection to Bahia de las Águilas, Abinader said. The other 6 kilometers will be rebuilt.

Among these is the road that starts by connecting the project with route RD-44 and serve as access to the Pier and the Playa de Cabo Rojo where the first phase of the hotel project will be developed.