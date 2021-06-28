Agro chief downplays rising prices on staples

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, recognizes the concern over price rises among consumers, but assures that, worse than inflation , is the shortage and that this in the Dominican Republic has not happened because the farmers have continued to produce despite the crisis.

“There has been no shortage in this country. We are focused on that, we do not rest and the president (Luis Abinader) is very jealous of that,” the official told Diario Libre.

He affirmed that municipal markets to supermarkets as well, are packed with products.

“I think the worst that can happen is the shortage, that there is no product, and that is dangerous. (…) We are far from a shortage.”