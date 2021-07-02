Hurricane Elsa heads to Dominican south coast

Miami.- Elsa, the fifth tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic basin, reached hurricane force overnight and is approaching Barbados, in the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km / h), as reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC issued an intermediate bulletin to warn of the formation of the first hurricane of the season.

Hurricane watches are now in effect for Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

The first hurricane of 2021 was moving in a west-northwest direction at 28 miles per hour (44 km / h) this morning.

Elsa’s projected path will take it south of Dominican Republic’s coast.