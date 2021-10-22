Dominicans can visit Brazil sans visa
Santo Domingo.- The embassy of the Dominican Republic in Brazil announced yesterday that Dominicans who have common or ordinary passports will be able to travel to Brazil without the need for a visa.
This provision is valid due to the entry into force of the Bilateral Visa Exemption Agreement for Tourist and Business Purposes between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Dominican Republic.
In the aforementioned agreement, Dominican citizens may enter, leave, transit and stay, for tourist or business purposes, for a period of up to 60 days, renewable for the same period, so that the total stay does not exceed 120 days in each 12-month period, counted from the first entry into the territory of both countries.
The agreement on the Elimination of Visas for Tourist and Business Purposes, signed in Brasilia on May 14, 2018, had to go through all the requirements established by the two countries to take effect and has the objective of guaranteeing the principle of reciprocity, as well as facilitating travel between the two countries.
