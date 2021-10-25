Attention! These are the worst foods for the heart

Check out this Harvard University study on what foods are bad for your health.

By improving our diet it is possible to reduce the risks of heart disease, did you know that? It is important to recognize which foods are detrimental to heart health and which ones we should eliminate.

Now the Harvard School of Public Health published an article with the three foods you should avoid to take care of your heart health, help reduce high cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and insulin levels, as well as prevent obesity and improve the function of the heart and blood vessels.

Processed meat: at most, two servings per week. Although the recommendation is to avoid it altogether. We are talking about meats that are preserved with salts, nitrites, or other preservatives. They include bacon, sausages, salami, and other deli meats, such as ham and bologna. High levels of salt and preservatives are likely to be part of the problem.

Industrial cereals: when choosing cereals and baked goods, it is preferable to choose whole grains. Avoid white bread, white rice, low-fiber breakfast cereals, sweets and sugars, and other refined or processed carbohydrates. High levels of processing remove many of the healthier components, such as dietary fiber, minerals, phytochemicals, and fatty acids. Furthermore, high levels of processing destroy the natural structure of foods. In addition, processing often adds many ingredients that are less healthy, particularly trans fats, sodium, and sugars.

Soda and sugar-sweetened beverages: one bottle of soda equals ten tablespoons of table sugar. Diet sodas, while sugar-free, are not nutritious. Sugary drinks have the same harmful effects on the heart as highly refined and processed carbohydrates, are high in calories, and increase the chances of weight gain.