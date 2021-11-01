Total recovery: 3.7M tourists arrive in Oct.

Santo Domingo.- Some 443,018 non-resident tourists visited the country last October,as reported today by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

The official highlighted that with the arrival of these non-resident visitors, a total recovery of the influx of tourists received before the Covid-19 pandemic (punctually October 2019) is evidenced.

“In fact, tourist arrivals during this month exceeded the records of October 2019 by 19% and those of November 2018 by 7%.”