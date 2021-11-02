Ruling party senator sold the State millions

Santo Domingo.- Two companies linked to María Trinidad Sánchez senator , Alexis Victoria Yeb, have sold more than 516.5 million pesos to the Dominican State since the legislator assumed his seat on August 16, 2020.

These are the companies Cristalia Dominicana S.A and Drodena S.A., both registered in Victoria Yeb’s financial statement

According to data offered this Monday by the journalist Alicia Ortega in El Informe, the first of them sold to the State more than 7.2 million pesos in pharmaceutical products between August and December 2020