The Post Office, the latest Gov. corruption case

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader suspended the director of the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom) Adán Peguero, who had previously requested a furlough for three months.

He’s investigated for allegedly participating in hiring a company to offer services in the entity he directs.

The measure was taken through decree 722-21, in which Katiusca del Carmen Báez de Hilario is also appointed, on an interim basis, to replace Peguero.

The suspension is carried out in accordance with article 88 of Law No. 41-08, of Public Function.