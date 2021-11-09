The Post Office, the latest Gov. corruption case
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader suspended the director of the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom) Adán Peguero, who had previously requested a furlough for three months.
He’s investigated for allegedly participating in hiring a company to offer services in the entity he directs.
The measure was taken through decree 722-21, in which Katiusca del Carmen Báez de Hilario is also appointed, on an interim basis, to replace Peguero.
The suspension is carried out in accordance with article 88 of Law No. 41-08, of Public Function.
The postal service in the RD is a sign on a building, not much more than that. The public outside of the major urban centers most probably have never used it. It could be suggested it is a locker room for hacks collecting government checks. Corrupt activity within the post office cannot be ruled out. The ousting of the director is an indicator of problems there.
The poor service of the post office has been the driving force of the growth of private express mail and parcel services such as Metro Pac, Expreso Bavaro and local bike couriers.
The country can do itself a favor with a remodel of the post office.