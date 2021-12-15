Gov. to reimburse 10-dollar tax on visitors

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced on Tuesday that the Government will reimburse Dominicans living abroad the US$10 tax they pay when buying their air tickets to visit the country.

The measure, which had been imposed by decree in the government of former President Danilo Medina, was the subject of debate and complaints by the Dominican diaspora and other members of civil society.

The president said that for the reimbursement, both the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) and Banreservas will be designing a mechanism to return the money to users.