Public Health reports 7 deaths, 7,174 new Covid cases

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday seven deaths from Covid-19, of which only one occurred in the last 24 hours.

It said there are 7,174 new cases of the disease.

According to bulletin number 666, the total number of deaths is 4,266, while the accumulated number of cases reaches 489,631.

In the last 24 hours, 30,950 samples were processed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The National District registered the highest number of cases with 1,822.