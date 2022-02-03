Santiago’s Carnival announces dates

Santiago.- The organizing committee of the Santiago 2022 Carnival plans to start this cultural and popular festival from the third Sunday of this month, using the gardens of the Gran Teatro del Cibao.

This was announced by members of the United Media of Cibao (Muci), through a statement published on their social networks. The start date was postponed due to the wave of COVID-19 infections.

In the letter they indicate that they plan to extend the proposal until the second Sunday of March.