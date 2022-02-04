Dominican Republic to audit power plant of scandal

Santo Domingo.- The legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, formalized this Thursday the request before the Chamber of Accounts for a financial audit of the scandal-ridden Punta Catalina Power Plant.

Peralta deposited before that body a document signed by President Luis Abinader, in which he requires that the assets of the plant be audited until December 31, 2021 and the financial cost of the work for the Dominican State.

“We have come here to deposit this communication through which the honorable Chamber of Accounts of the Dominican Republic is requested to carry out a financial audit and to carry out the procedures in place in order to determine the cost of what the Dominican State implied for the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Plant.“