Brewery to plant corn in pilot project

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Brewery signed an agreement to execute a pilot project with which it will boost local corn production and contribute to the generation of new jobs in the southern zone.

The agreement was signed between Cervecería and the Cooperativa Agropecuaria de Servicios Múltiples el Granero del Sur (Coopgrasur), accompanied by the Special Fund for Agricultural Development (FEDA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, which will offer technical support to the project.

“As a company we remain focused on the recovery of the economy and expanding our impact on the community, so we are excited to start this pilot project that will not only stimulate the local production of corn, a raw material used in the production of our products, but it will positively transform the lives of hundreds of local producers in the southern zone,” said Luis Álvarez, executive director of Cervecería Nacional.