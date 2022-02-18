World Tourism congrats Abinader on Covid

Santo Domingo- The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvil, congratulated President Luis Abinader for making the decision to eliminate all restrictions due to COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

In addition, it welcomed the fact that, with these new measures created by the president, tourism in the country is restarted and told him that he has the support of the organization with a view to improving with responsibility, ambition and confidence.

“Focusing on health, safety and innovative products, the Dominican Republic removes all Covid-19 restrictions and restarts tourism. They count on UNWTO to keep looking forward; with responsibility, ambition and confidence