Tourists to Dominican destinations change profile

Santo Domingo.- The type of accommodation selected, the reason for the trip and more children, adolescents and young people were part of the changes in the profile of tourists who visited the Dominican Republic in 2021, when compared to previous periods.

Tourists with an age range between zero and 12 years, and those between 13 and 20, were the groups that increased their participation the most in terms of the number of non-resident foreigners who visited national destinations during 2021.

Of the 3,655,217 tourists who arrived in the country last year, 10.7% of these were children between zero and 12 years old, an amount that in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic, was 6.1%, according to the Report of the tourist flow of the Central Bank.

In the case of adolescent and young tourists, with a range between 13 and 20 years old, they accounted for 9.2% of visitors in 2021, increasing from the 8.4% they represented two years ago.