1M+ Covid doses face expiration this year

Santo Domingo.-Part of the 10 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 that the country has could expire this year, if the population does not go to apply them.

This was revealed Monday by the director of the Expanded Immunization Program (EPI), Ada Lucía Vargas, who said that she does not specify the amount, because it would depend on the number of people who are vaccinated.

“That depends on the number of people that we are going to vaccinate, that varies, that is, what is today’s inventory? It will depend on the number of vaccinated that we have,” said the official after revealing the possibility that some batches of vaccine expire.

She indicated that so far no batch of vaccines has expired and that if it happens they will not apply it. Over 1.0 million doses reportedly face expiration this year.