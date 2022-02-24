Dominican leader to address Ukraine crisis
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will on Thursday address the military conflict unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
Abinader will speak on the subject after leading the Police Council meeting at the National Police hdqts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and warned other countries that any attempts to interfere with Russian actions will result in “consequences that they have never seen before.”
