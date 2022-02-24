Uncategorized February 24, 2022 | 11:45 am

Dominican leader to address Ukraine crisis

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will  on Thursday address the military conflict unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Abinader will speak on the subject after leading the Police Council meeting at the National Police hdqts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and warned other countries that any attempts to interfere with Russian actions will result in “consequences that they have never seen before.”
felix the cat
February 24, 2022 12:06 pm

Eating russian salad is forbiden, also trying to get russian chicks in punta cana.

