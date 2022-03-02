Dominican foreign minister to meet with Costa Rica, Panama, US pa

Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama will meet with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, as part of the Alliance for Development in Democracy.

There is no exact time when Foreign Ministers Roberto Álvarez (Dominican), Rodolfo Solano (Costa Rica) and Erika Mouynes (Panama) will meet with Blinken. From the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not reported on the activity.

The information comes from Twitter with the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry, an account in which it was reported that the officials began their visit to the United States at the Atlantic Council, where they talk with members of the Joe Biden administration, business leaders and philanthropists about the Alliance for development in democracy.