Bill would lift customs duties on 67 household goods

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch sent to the Chamber of Deputies a bill that seeks to eliminate customs duties to import 67 highly consumed household goods for a period of six months.

The initiative was sent last Friday to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, by the vice president, Raquel Peña.

In the letter, it states that through this bill, the government seeks to reduce the cost of food, which constitutes a basic component for feeding the Dominican family, in response to the rise in the prices of products and services worldwide due to of the pandemic, since 2020, and due to the repercussions that the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will cause. He states that this armed conflict significantly raises the prices of and fuels.

“The situation described is not unrelated to the Dominican economy, which has forced the government to take measures of social assistance and subsidies to mitigate its impact on the most needy classes, for which it is Of vital importance is the approval of the legislative piece that I submit for your consideration, with the intention of maintaining the frank process of recovery of our economy.”