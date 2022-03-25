Fly In, Air Rally coming to Dominican NW

Montecristi, Dominican Republic.- The executive director of the Airport Department (DA), Víctor Pichardo, toured the facilities of the Osvaldo Virgil domestic airport, in Montecristi province, where he supervised the work being carried out, as part of the rescue and rehabilitation project of the airport terminals across the country.

And it is precisely that, next Monday, March 28 and April 11, the airport will receive a significant number of aircraft that will participate in the first Air Rally RD 2022 and the International Fly In Montecristi 2022, organized by the renowned aviation promoters, Catherine Toberas and Jim Parker, respectively.

The works that are being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works consist of repaving the runway, which measures 1,230 meters by 22 meters wide. It’s the first repaving since it was built 15 years ago.