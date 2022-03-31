Light bill goes up 9% next quarter
Santo Domingo.- The Superintendence of Electricity (SIE) established an adjustment of 9% to the rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the April-June quarter of this year, in relation to the rate set in the quarter ending March 31, for customers homes of the electricity distribution companies of the North (Edenorte), the South (Edesur) and the East (Edeeste).
Through resolution SIE-021-2022-TF, adopted on March 28, the SIE explains that the 9% to be applied to BTS-1 (residential) final customer users with a consumption range of 0 to 300 kWh per month, is due “to the current and widespread volatility in the international prices of mineral coal, natural gas, oil and derived fuels used for electricity generation.”
The adjustment is part of the gradual dismantling of the electricity tariff subsidy, established in the Electric Pact, which began to be executed in November of last year and will be quarterly until 2026.
Well, if electric generators such as Punta Catalina keep going offline the rates will continue to rise. The day may come when electric costs are out of reach of the general public and it will be back to the old days when candles and whale oil lamps were a source of light.
This freaking government it is just working to hurt the middle class with this new electrical increases every 3 months. That is wrong because in this country what goes up never goes down.