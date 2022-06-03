Dominican Republic megaproject boasts a ‘Home Port’

Santo Domingo.- In the plans of the Dominican Port Authority is, in addition to building more cruise ports and making the Dominican Republic a “Home Port,” or destination from which cruise ships depart, that the first tourist cruise arrives in Cabo Rojo , Pedernales, on December 15, 2023.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, president of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) and Alejandro Campos Álvarez, president of the Board of Directors of Apordom, during a visit to the director of Diario Libre Inés Aizpún, explained the construction process of the port of Cabo Rojo, in the southern and border province of Pedernales.

According to what they said, this port itself will be an attraction for tourists due to the components that will be included such as water games and other works.

Rodríguez explained that it is expected that by December 2023 the first part of this work will be inaugurated and that tourists will immediately begin to arrive in Pedernales, and although it is a work outside the complex of infrastructures planned for the development of that province.