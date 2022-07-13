Sahara dust is back with a bang

Santo Domingo.- Eye, nose, lung and skin allergies will Sahara dust, especially these days when these particles are even denser.

According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), temperatures will remain hot, due to the time of year, the warm wind from the east/southeast and the incursion of Saharan dust.

Margaret Moya, a specialist in allergies and clinical immunology, explains that these dust particles that come from the Sahara desert bring with them bacteria, fungal spores, pollens and other irritating substances.