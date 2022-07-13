Uncategorized July 13, 2022 | 10:45 am

Sahara dust is back with a bang

Santo Domingo.- Eye, nose, lung and skin allergies will Sahara dust, especially these days when these particles are even denser.
According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), temperatures will remain hot, due to the time of year, the warm wind from the east/southeast and the incursion of Saharan dust.
Margaret Moya, a specialist in allergies and clinical immunology, explains that these dust particles that come from the Sahara desert bring with them bacteria, fungal spores, pollens and other irritating substances.
Paul Tierney
July 13, 2022 11:03 am

The dust is a pain. However, a benefit of the dust over the Atlantic and Caribbean waters suppresses the formation of hurricanes.

