Earth tremor recorded southeast of Saona Island

Saona Island, DR—An earthquake of a preliminary magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered last night, with an epicenter southeast of Saona Island in the Caribbean Sea.

The information was confirmed by the geological engineer Osiris de León, who reported on his X account about the occurrence of this type of geological phenomenon.

The earthquake was registered 64 kilometers from Punta Cana, occurred at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, and did not cause human losses or material damages.