Plane with 14 Chinese passengers lands in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- A plane with 14 Chinese passengers on board landed at Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince after being barred from landing in The Bahamas, according to Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

However, the Haitian newspaper reports that they do not represent danger, after landing in Haiti all the occupants were kept inside the plane.

“The passengers stayed on the plane without ever getting off. They never left the plane. They do not represent any danger to the country,” a source close to the National Civil Aviation Office (OFNAC) told Le Nouvelliste, “ruling out any possibility of contamination. for the coronavirus.”