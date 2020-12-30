Dr. José Yunén, one of the first Dominicans to receive the Pfizer vaccine

New York.– Dr. José Rafael Yunén, an infectologist and intensivist, this week became one of the first Dominicans to receive the vaccine against covid-19 produced by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

“I just got vaccinated against Covid-19. A totally smooth experience, without any problem, no pain,” says the doctor in a video recorded by him and published by Acento.com.do and other online newspapers.

Yunén asked the population to get vaccinated because “it is the solution to counteract the virus.”

“There is a lot of stigma. People, let’s stop the drama. Let’s go to the vaccine, this is the solution,” he adds.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a vaccine for COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.