Amid months of turmoil, Haiti PM calls it quits

Port-au-Prince.- Haiti Prime Minister, Joseph Jouthe, resigned the post Wednesday, while the Caribbean country of 11 million is rocked by months-long political and social turmoil.

Jouthe announced his decision in a tweet, as President Jovenel Moise accepted the resignation in the same way and announced that current chancellor, Claude Joseph, will assume the post of prime minister.

In his message, Jouthe didn’t cite the reason for his resignation from the post, which he assumed in March 2020. He affirmed that it has been “an honor” to serve his country, which shares Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.