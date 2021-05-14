Punta Cana, among the destinations with the highest demand through Kayak

Demand for Caribbean vacations is strengthening, according to a new report from the Kayak travel platform.

Of the ten most sought-after destinations on platforms open to American tourists, five are in the Caribbean. That includes Cancun (Mexico), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Montego Bay, Aruba, and The Bahamas.

In fact, in the last week, Caribbean travel search interest is almost at 2019 levels or 84% of interest in the same period in 2019. This is likely due to the easing of restrictions for vaccinated travelers in certain destinations such as The Bahamas.

“Summer travel searches are heating up, with an increase of up to 70% month after month,” explained the Kayak platform.