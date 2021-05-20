Miss Universe 2021 contestant could go to jail for something she did during the pageant

The candidate from Burma, Thuzar Wint Lwin, denounced the repression of the military junta.

The candidate from Burma, Thuzar Wint Lwin, denounced the military junta’s repression that took power after a coup d’état last February 1st.

“Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day. I would like to ask everyone to talk about Burma. As Miss Universe Burma, since the coup I have talked about it as much as I can,” she said in a video sent out for the pageant.

The 22-year-old Lwin risks ending up in jail for the statements she made during the beauty pageant. In addition, on her social networks, she has expressed disagreement with the government and calls for the release of the civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

The young woman, who was placed as one of the favorites in the Top 21 of Miss Universe, and during the traditional costume parade of which she was crowned winner, also paraded with a sign that had the legend “Pray for Myanmar.”

According to the New York Times, the young woman has also participated in various protests by handing out water to protesters in Rangoon and donated her savings to the families of those who were killed.

To be part of Miss Universe, Thuzar Wint Lwin had to hide her identity as she was afraid that her name would be part of the list of most wanted persons or celebrities who have arrest warrants after participating in protests. She now fears for the safety of her family and of returning to her country.