US citizens can return with certain expired passports

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic informed American citizens that they can return to the United States with certain expired passports.

A statement published on its web Tuesday, lists the requirements that must be met for this measure.

“If you are abroad and your passport expired on or after January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until December 31, 2021,” says the note.

“You travel directly to the United States, to a United States territory, or you have only short-term transit (“connecting flights”) through a foreign country on your direct return to the United States or to a United States territory.”

This is for citizens whose expired passport was originally valid for 10 years OR, if the bearer was 15 years of age or younger when the passport was issued, or if their expired passport was valid for 5 years.