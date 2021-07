Port-au-Prince, July 7.- The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated this Wednesday by armed men who carried out an assault on his residence at dawn in the Pelerin neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, said acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

The first lady, Martine Moise, who is receiving medical care, was shot in the assault, according to a statement read by Joseph on the radio.

More information as available.