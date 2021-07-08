Haiti intelligence believes Colombians killed Moïse

LAS AMÉRICAS AIRPORT.- The Dominican authorities put security agencies on high alert at airports, ports and border points to prevent any citizen of Colombian origin from leaving the national territory.v

Intelligence reports obtained by El Nacional indicate that the Haitian security organizations have determined that the perpetrators of the assassination of the president of that country, Jovenel Moïse, were of Colombian nationality.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Defense, the National Department of Investigations (DNI), and the General Directorate of Migration sent a maximum alert communication to all those in charge of these organizations at airports, ports, and border points.

“We alert all those in charge of the State security agencies, the Armed Forces and heads of Migration services at airports, ports and border areas so that they may proceed to prevent any Colombian citizen from leaving the country,” says the communication.

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was at his residence in the Pelerin neighborhood, Port-au-Prince, where he was shot to death at dawn this Wednesday by unknown persons. His wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack.

The first lady of Haiti receives care at a medical center in Miami, and according to news reports from Haiti, the condition of the wife of the late President Moise is delicate.

The death of Jovenel Moïse occurs precisely two months before the Republic of Haiti holds its projected presidential and congressional elections, elections for which the murdered president could not be a candidate.

Journalists covering the Las Americas source observed Migration inspectors very cautiously checking the travel documents of foreign citizens, especially from South American nations, to identify any Colombian citizen.

The services in the Migration boxes have been reinforced with agents of the National Investigations Department (DNI) to identify and proceed and prevent any Colombian citizen from leaving the country.