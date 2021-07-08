Pursuit of the mercenaries continues: Haiti Police chief

Port-au-Prince.- Haiti, mired in crisis and chaos, faces an uncertain future after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which was followed by an alleged shooting in which, according to the authorities, the police killed four suspects in the assassination, detained another two and released three policemen taken hostage.

Authorities promised to find all those responsible for the assault on Moïse’s residence early Wednesday morning that killed the president and left his wife, Martine Moïse, seriously injured. She was flown to Miami for treatment.

“The persecution of the mercenaries continues,” said the director of the National Police, Léon Charles, on Wednesday night when announcing the arrests. “Their fate is resolved: they will fall in combat or they will be arrested.”