Cuba’s situation breaks my heart: Karol G

Bogota – Colombian urban music superstar Karol G said today that the situation in Cuba “breaks her heart” and joined the #SOSCUBA in reaction to the mass mobilizations this July 11 against the regime in Havana.

“It breaks my heart to see the situation in Cuba. I continue to live the same pain with my country that I love like nothing else and I am here supporting them as at the time people from other countries supported mine,” wrote Karol G, one of the revelation singers of the new school of urban music.

Karol G added on her Twitter account: “In the end we are all one #SOSCUBA For a free Cuba! For our countries to be free!”

Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Puerto Rican Ricky Martin posted on their social network accounts the #SOSCUBA, joined by Mexican Julieta Venegas on Instagram: “I want to express my solidarity to the Cuban people who are taking to the streets to protest and ask for the end of the dictatorship.”