The United States analyzes whether to send its troops

Santo Domingo, DR

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has not ruled out satisfying the Haitian authorities’ request for the dispatch of troops after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last week.

“That is correct … It is still being reviewed,” said Psaki at a press conference when questioned about Haiti’s request. However, he later pointed out that the proposal has not been ruled out.

Psaki has also referred to the US delegation, which has met with “the interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, and with the designated prime minister, Ariel Henry,” as well as with the president of the Senate, Joseph Lambert, the three figures who they claim as a leading authority after the death of Moise.

“What the trip makes clear is that there is a lack of clarity about the future of the political leadership,” said Psaki in his speech in the White House press room.

The US delegates have also met with the Police and reviewed “the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials,” in line with Washington’s commitment to seek “justice,” the Security Council spokesperson previously explained. American national, Emily Horne.

US officials met jointly with Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry, and Senate President Joseph Lambert.

Open dialogue

In those meetings, Horne said, Washington urged Haitian politicians to “an open and constructive dialogue to reach a political agreement that allows the country to hold free and fair elections.”

COMMISSION USA

Review and support

The North American delegation “reviewed the security of critical infrastructure.” Horne reaffirmed the “commitment” of the United States to the government of Haiti “in its search for justice” and the “support” for it to “become a safer and more democratic country.”