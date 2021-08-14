ALERT: Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to 227

Haiti

The death toll from Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti rose to at least 227, said the Caribbean country’s Civil Protection agency, which had previously killed 29 people.

“The death toll from the earthquake rose to 227, of which 158 were recorded in the south,” the institution said on Twitter.

There are also “hundreds of wounded and missing,” he said.

“The first interventions, carried out by both professional rescuers and residents, have allowed many people to be removed from the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive injuries,” he added.